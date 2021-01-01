TWRA seeking information on poached elk in Claiborne County, reward offered

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Wildlife officers are seeking information on the person, or people, responsible for an elk poached in the Clairfield area of Claiborne County.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is investigating the incident after a hunter found the carcass New Year’s Eve morning on the Ed Carter Unit of the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Agency.

TWRA officers say the elk appeared to have been shot within the last few days. The officers believe it was a bull elk since multiple parts of the elk had been removed from the scene including the head.

“Biological evidence has been taken and the incident remains under investigation,” a social media release by TWRA states.

The Pine Mountain Long Beards Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation and the Campbell Outdoor Recreation Association are offering a $2,500 reward for information. If anyone has information about the case, please contact TWRA officer Brenden Marlow at 615-571-4792.