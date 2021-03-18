TWRA seeking public input into 2022 fishing regulations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is asking the public to share thoughts ahead of the 2022 fishing regulations. Anglers can share ideas and concerns with TWRA staff.

Public comments will be considered by fisheries managers and may be presented as proposals for regulation changes.

Comments may be submitted by mail to:



Fish Comments, TWRA, Fisheries Management Division

5107 Edmondson Pike

Nashville, TN 37211

You can also email FishingReg.Comments@tn.gov. Include “Fish Comments” on the subject line of emailed submissions.

This comment period concerning fishing regulations will be open until April 19.

The fishing regulations proposals are scheduled to be presented to the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission for review during its August 2021 meeting.