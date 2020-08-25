TWRA: Sevier County bear incident under investigation

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is investigating an incident from over the weekend that resulted in a bear’s death and three bear cubs that were caught.
According to Matt Cameron, a spokesperson for TWRA, the bear was shot by an 83-year-old man in the Cobbly Knob area and the incident is under investigation.
Cameron also saying when TWRA’s investigation is complete, they will present the case to the district attorney’s office, which will decide if charges are warranted.
Three bear cubs were caught and taken to Appalachian Bear Rescue for rehabilitation.
