KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Gobbler hunters, mark your calendars and fire up the smart device to submit your application for the upcoming turkey quota hunt in Tennessee. The application period for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency 2022 Spring Turkey Quota Hunts is open through Jan. 12.

The following information was shared by TWRA Tuesday about the turkey quota hunt happening in the spring of 2022.

Hunters with Internet access may apply for a spring turkey quota hunt online by visiting https://quotahunt.gooutdoorstennessee.com. Once the site has been accessed, hunters can follow the on-screen directions. Applications are also available and will be accepted at any TWRA license agent, TWRA regional office, or online at gooutdoorstennessee.com Applications will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. (CST) on Jan. 12. Mailed applications will not be accepted.

The 2022 statewide spring turkey season is April 2-May 15. The statewide Young Sportsman Hunt is March 26-27. For the counties in the Mississippi Alluvial Valley (MAV) Unit consisting of Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale, Shelby, and Tipton counties, and Giles, Lawrence, Lincoln, and Wayne counties in southern Middle Tennessee is April 16-May 15. The Young Sportsman Hunt in those areas is April 9-10.

The areas available for the hunts are listed below. Hunters have up to 13 choices but will be drawn for only one. Applicants may not use the same hunt code more than once. There is a total of 13 hunts listed and five youth-only hunts. No person may apply more than once. A computer drawing will be held to determine the successful applications based on the priority drawing system.

Youth hunters (ages 6-16 by the date of the hunt) may submit one application for the regular quota hunt and one application for the youth-only quota hunt.

Hunt Code Area Date Quota

01 Chuck Swan State Forest Mar. 24-26 150

02 Chuck Swan State Forest Mar. 31-Apr. 2 150

03 Chuck Swan State Forest Apr. 7-9 150

04 Chuck Swan State Forest Apr. 14-16 150

05 Chuck Swan State Forest Apr. 21-23 150

06 Happy Hollow Apr. 2-5 50

07 Happy Hollow Apr. 16-19 50

08 Oak Ridge Apr. 9-10 225

09 Oak Ridge Apr. 23-24 225

10 Yuchi Refuge Mar. 18-20 10

11 Yuchi Refuge Apr. 1-3 10

12 Yuchi Refuge Apr. 8-10 10

13 Yuchi Refuge Apr. 29-May 1 10

Youth-Only Hunts

Area Date Quota

Tellico West Mar. 26-27 5

Tellico West Apr. 23-24 5

Tellico (McGhee Carson Unit) Mar. 26-27 5

Tellico (McGhee Carson Unit) Apr. 23-24 5

Yuchi Refuge Mar. 12-13 15