KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Gobbler hunters, mark your calendars and fire up the smart device to submit your application for the upcoming turkey quota hunt in Tennessee. The application period for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency 2022 Spring Turkey Quota Hunts is open through Jan. 12.

The following information was shared by TWRA Tuesday about the turkey quota hunt happening in the spring of 2022.

Hunters with Internet access may apply for a spring turkey quota hunt online by visiting https://quotahunt.gooutdoorstennessee.com. Once the site has been accessed, hunters can follow the on-screen directions. Applications are also available and will be accepted at any TWRA license agent, TWRA regional office, or online at gooutdoorstennessee.com Applications will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. (CST) on Jan. 12. Mailed applications will not be accepted.

The 2022 statewide spring turkey season is April 2-May 15. The statewide Young Sportsman Hunt is March 26-27. For the counties in the Mississippi Alluvial Valley (MAV) Unit consisting of Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale, Shelby, and Tipton counties, and Giles, Lawrence, Lincoln, and Wayne counties in southern Middle Tennessee is April 16-May 15. The Young Sportsman Hunt in those areas is April 9-10. 

The areas available for the hunts are listed below. Hunters have up to 13 choices but will be drawn for only one. Applicants may not use the same hunt code more than once. There is a total of 13 hunts listed and five youth-only hunts. No person may apply more than once. A computer drawing will be held to determine the successful applications based on the priority drawing system.

Youth hunters (ages 6-16 by the date of the hunt) may submit one application for the regular quota hunt and one application for the youth-only quota hunt.

Hunt Code                  Area                                        Date                            Quota

01                                Chuck Swan State Forest        Mar. 24-26                  150

02                                Chuck Swan State Forest        Mar. 31-Apr. 2            150

03                                Chuck Swan State Forest        Apr. 7-9                       150

04                                Chuck Swan State Forest        Apr. 14-16                   150

05                                Chuck Swan State Forest        Apr. 21-23                   150

06                                Happy Hollow                        Apr. 2-5                       50

07                                Happy Hollow                        Apr. 16-19                   50

08                                Oak Ridge                               Apr. 9-10                     225

09                                Oak Ridge                               Apr. 23-24                   225

10                                Yuchi Refuge                          Mar. 18-20                  10

11                                Yuchi Refuge                          Apr. 1-3                       10

12                                Yuchi Refuge                          Apr. 8-10                     10

13                                Yuchi Refuge                          Apr. 29-May 1             10

                                                Youth-Only Hunts

Area                                                    Date                            Quota

Tellico West                                        Mar. 26-27                  5

Tellico West                                        Apr. 23-24                   5

Tellico (McGhee Carson Unit)           Mar. 26-27                  5

Tellico (McGhee Carson Unit)           Apr. 23-24                   5

Yuchi Refuge                                      Mar. 12-13                  15          