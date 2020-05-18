TWRA stepping up waterway patrols ahead of Memorial Day weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency is stepping up waterway patrols this week as part of National Safe Boating Week.

With a holiday weekend approaching, the TWRA says this time of year is when they see the most boating traffic, which could also cause more accidents.

Many will be bringing their boats out for the first time this year. But before you get on the water, safety comes first.

The TWRA is offering tips for boaters to keep themselves and their passengers safe.

“The number one thing we see is operator inattention that causes boating accidents,” Seargent Roy Smith with the TWRA said, “Folks get out and they get distracted. They get tied up with what they’re doing and they forget about their surroundings and they end up running into something or someone else.”

“If we can get people to avoid alcohol and wear a life jacket, we could prevent the vast majority of the fatalities we have on the water ways.”

Sergeant smith says the TWRA will be increasing patrols this week, focusing their efforts on stopping alcohol-related boating accidents and drownings.