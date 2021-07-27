TWRA to teach new shooters gun and archery skills at Knoxville gun range

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — New gun and archery shooters will have the chance to try out their guns and bows at “TWRA Give it a Shot!” This event will be held at the John Sevier Hunter Education Center on August 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Firearms and archery instructors will be present to help participants with shooting skills. They will also be teaching gun safety skills. Shotguns, handguns, centerfire rifles, rimfire rifles, and archery equipment with field points are welcome but limited to one of each type per person. TWRA will provide a few shotguns and rifles for those without their own guns and ammunition.

Before the event, participants must purchase a Type 222 – Tier 2 Range Permit for $7.50 or possess a valid Sportsman License and bring it to the event. Licenses and permits are available at OutdoorsTennessee.com or at licensing agents.

There are only 75 slots available for the event and registration closes on August 5. To register, visit http://license.gooutdoorstennessee.com/Event/ViewEvent.aspx?id=42418