KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Youth sportsmen in Tennessee can soon partake in upcoming deer hunts for the 2021-22 season. The first one begins Halloween weekend, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

The TWRA shared some details and regulations that youth hunters need to be aware of ahead of the season. The agency also noted that all hunters obtain a 2021-22 Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide. The guide lists license requirements, the counties and bag limits for each of the different deer management units; but apart from that guide – here’s what to know:

Youth ages 6-16 may participate.

Participating youth can use gun, muzzleloader, or archery equipment.

Young sportsmen must be accompanied by a non-hunting adult, 21 or older who must remain in position to take immediate control of the hunting device.

The adult must also comply with the fluorescent orange regulations as specified for legal hunters.

Multiple youth may be accompanied by a single qualifying adult.

Archery season began in the state on Sept. 25 and the first segment ends Oct. 29, the day prior to the opening of the young sportsman hunt.

The second segment of archery-only season is Monday, Nov. 1 through Friday, Nov. 5.

Muzzleloader/archery season starts Nov. 6.

In Unit CWD, gun/muzzleloader/archery season begins Nov. 6.

The statewide gun/muzzleloader/archery season has the traditional opening date of the Saturday before Thanksgiving which this year is Nov. 20.



For more information about hunting in Tennessee as well as license requirements, can be found here.