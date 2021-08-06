Ty the camel retires from Zoo Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After years of service at Zoo Knoxville, 16-year-old camel Ty, has officially retired. For most of his life, he’s been giving kids of all ages camel rides.

It’s something the camels, and kids both love, but since Ty is getting up in years, he’s making the move to an East Tennessee farm.

“Like the rest of us, Ty is getting old and we were looking for other avenues for him to spend the rest of his life. He relished the job, medically he was just not equipped for it so much anymore. So, we found another place that could take him and he is living out his retirement years, his golden years.” Phil Colclough – Director of Care, Conservation & Education, Zoo Knoxville

Ty is adjusting well to his new home, and he’ll still be receiving care from his primary keeper from Zoo Knoxville.