KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The U.S. Capitol Christmas tree will be making a stop here in town this month.

The Carson National Forest is partnering with the New Mexico tourism department to bring the tree from New Mexico to Washington, D.C.

The cross-country tour has more than 25 stops, including Knoxville.

The U.S. Capitol Christmas tree is scheduled to be in Knoxville on Friday, Nov. 22 at the Chilhowee Park.