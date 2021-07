GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Visitors are already packing into Gatlinburg ahead of the 4th of July weekend as businesses and city officials prepare for the festivities.

The city of Gatlinburg is hosting its annual 4th of July celebrations, which include the midnight parade, the River Raft Regatta, a patriotic concert with the 100th Army Band from Fort Knox, Kentucky and a fireworks show from the Space Needle.