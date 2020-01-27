UCSO: Two Union County armed robbery suspects apprehended in Knox Co.

From left to right: Benjamin Morgan, William Morgan. (Photos: UCSO)

MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two suspects were apprehended and charged with attempted aggravated robbery Monday, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

William Morgan and Benjamin Morgan are facing charges in connection to an incident on Sunday at Tolliver’s Market and Deli.

On Monday morning, UCSO received multiple tips on the possible identity of the man who walked into Tolliver’s Market and Deli and displayed a weapon demanding money on Sunday.

Detectives with the Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Stanley Road in North Knox County and made contact with the suspect and two other individuals.

During the investigation, detectives interviewed and recovered evidence of the attempted armed robbery and arrested both suspects without incident.

Both Morgan men are charged with attempted aggravated robbery and currently housed at the Union County Jail under a $25,000.00 bond each.

