CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) — A local Powerball player won $50,000 on July 22 at a Chattanooga convenience store.

The ticket was sold at Kankus Express located at 7640 E. Brainerd Road.

According to the news release, the winner matched four out of five balls plus the red Powerball to win the base prize of $50,000.

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation said they will not release any additional information until the prize is claimed.

The corporation said it operates based on the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. They have raised more than $6.7 billion to fund designated education programs.

For more information, visit tnlottery.com.

Meanwhile, the jackpot for another popular multi-state game, Mega Millions, has climbed to an incredible $820 million.