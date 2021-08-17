Undercover operation lands liquor law violations for Monroe County pit stop

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TABC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Dragon City Pit Stop in Monroe County has been charged with three misdemeanor citations for state liquor law violations by the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

The TABC charged Mandy Marie Thomas with two counts of unlawful sale of alcoholic beverages and one count of dispensing of alcoholic beverages on an unlicensed premise.

According to the TABC, the business is in an area of the county where on-premises liquor sales are not legal.

These charges stem from an undercover operation that was conducted before evidence was given to the Criminal Court of Monroe County. A search warrant was issued on Aug. 11 for Dragon City, and was executed on Aug. 12. Liquor, wine and beer was discovered being stored on the premises.

TABC seized 240 bottles of liquor and wine as a result of the warrant.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Biden Administration expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine booster shots

Ribbon cutting ceremony held for new math and science building at Pellissippi SCC

‘I did not believe any of it’: Man warns others from ICU to protect themselves

More COVID-19 hospitalizations in August; TN National Guard to deploy to hospitals to assist with staffing, bed shortages

Tracking Coronavirus: KCHD reports 7 new deaths

Hoax active shooter call at Volunteer High School believed to have come from out of state