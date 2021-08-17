Undercover operation lands liquor law violations for Monroe County pit stop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Dragon City Pit Stop in Monroe County has been charged with three misdemeanor citations for state liquor law violations by the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

The TABC charged Mandy Marie Thomas with two counts of unlawful sale of alcoholic beverages and one count of dispensing of alcoholic beverages on an unlicensed premise.

According to the TABC, the business is in an area of the county where on-premises liquor sales are not legal.

These charges stem from an undercover operation that was conducted before evidence was given to the Criminal Court of Monroe County. A search warrant was issued on Aug. 11 for Dragon City, and was executed on Aug. 12. Liquor, wine and beer was discovered being stored on the premises.

TABC seized 240 bottles of liquor and wine as a result of the warrant.