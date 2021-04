KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Four homes and a business have been evacuated due to an underground propane tank leak in East Knox County. Rural Metro’s hazardous materials team is on the scene in the 1600 block of Harris Road, near Millertown Pike.

As of 5 p.m., Harris Road is still closed. Rural Metro is evaluating potential hazards from the tank that was struck by construction equipment.

This is a developing story.

The 1600 block of Harris Rd remains closed with 4 homes and one business evacuated as a precaution. Rural Metro Hazardous Materials technicians are on the scene evaluating potential hazards from an underground propane tank being struck by construction equipment. pic.twitter.com/r3bykn7XiO — Rural Metro Fire TN (@ruralmetrofire) April 5, 2021