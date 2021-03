FILE – In this Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist prepares a syringe from a vial of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine during preparations at the Vaccine Village in Antwerp, Belgium. A shipment of a quarter million AstraZeneca vaccines destined for Australia has been barred from leaving the European Union in the first use of an export control system instituted by the bloc over a month ago. An EU official, who asked not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the issue, confirmed a report that first appeared in the Financial Times. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported an “unfortunate glitch” in Blount County’s COVID-19 vaccine appointment system Monday morning which caused a double booking error.

The glitch caused an email to be sent out canceling appointments for vaccinations in the afternoon — which then caused their health department to be double booked.

Tenn. Dept. of Health says the system should operate accurately on Tuesday.