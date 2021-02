UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — An escaped inmate from Unicoi County has been found, behind a wall in a house in Erwin.

The Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office says deputies executed a search warrant at a home on Second Street.

That’s where they found Kenny Gouge behind a wall on the second story of the house.

He was in custody for charges of criminal trespassing, leaving the scene of an accident and evading arrest.