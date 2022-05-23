Maynardville, Tenn. (WATE) — Union Co. High School seniors’ portraits were painted on a rock prior to the graduation ceremony. The rock is located behind the school near the entrance of the football field.

Recent graduate Joy Turner was asked by her art teacher, Lesley Sexton, to start the project during the spring semester. The rock was a recent installation and she wanted to create the mural as a way to commemorate the graduating senior class.

Turner led the project with other art students, Morgan Johnson, Sarah Wright and Maddison Murbarak to assist with painting all of the seniors on the rock.

The rock was painted with a blue background, squares with the students’ faces, and the word “2022” in blue and red, which were Union Co.’s school colors.

According to Turner, the project was completed between five to six weeks without detailed facial features, however, students were still able to recognize each other.

“All in the [mural] was done in a way to show how the seniors are more than just their name,” Turner said. “In other words, no name or reputation will hold them back from their ambitions other than themselves.”

The Union Co. seniors graduated last Saturday, May 21, on the football field. Some students even took pictures with the mural after the ceremony ended.