Union Co. Sheriff: 1 arrested, 1 wanted in Luttrell community assault, kidnapping investigation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One man has been arrested while another is still wanted on multiple warrants following an investigation at a Luttrell community property, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Monday, 37, of Knoxville, is wanted for aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault. Keith Pivonka, 50, of Luttrell was arrested and charged with burglary, theft, and criminal responsibility for the conduct of another. Pivonka’s bond was set at $110,000.

The initial investigation at the property in the 3100 block of Highway 61 occurred on Feb. 25, when the sheriff’s office obtained a search warrant a the residence after several complaints and prior incidents.

The investigation involved assault and kidnapping, a release states.

The search at the property yielded the seizure of firearms and stolen property.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Monday, they’re asked to call the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 865-992-4062.