Union County Jail evacuated after laundry room fire

MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Union County Jail evacuated after a fire in the jail’s laundry room on Tuesday afternoon.

Corrections officers began evacuating the jail as soon as heavy smoke was reported coming from the laundry room at 1:42 p.m. as other officers attempted to extinguish the fire.

Several fire departments responded to the scene. The fire was contained to the inside of a metal dryer unit with minor damages to the laundry room.

All inmates were transported to nearby facilities until the smoke smell from the facility cleared. The Union County Sheriff’s Office reports no injuries as a result of this incident.