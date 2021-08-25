Union County Jail evacuated after laundry room fire

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Union County Jail evacuated after a fire in the jail’s laundry room on Tuesday afternoon.

Corrections officers began evacuating the jail as soon as heavy smoke was reported coming from the laundry room at 1:42 p.m. as other officers attempted to extinguish the fire.

Several fire departments responded to the scene. The fire was contained to the inside of a metal dryer unit with minor damages to the laundry room.

All inmates were transported to nearby facilities until the smoke smell from the facility cleared. The Union County Sheriff’s Office reports no injuries as a result of this incident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Police: Over $500K in vehicles stolen or damaged at Knoxville car dealership

Woman hits attacker with dog waste to escape kidnapping at Knoxville park

Union County Jail evacuated after laundry room fire

Newfound Gap Road closed due to rock slide

Newfound Gap closed due to rock slide

Knoxville woman gets third COVID shot