Union County man faces multiple charges in boat ramp thefts, vandalisms

NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — A man from Union County is facing multiple charges in Claiborne County in connection to some thefts at a local boat ramp.

The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday they had completed the investigation into several incidents at Baylor’s Bridge Boat Ramp on Highway 25E south — and have charged Brandon David Holloway 24 ,of Union County, with three counts of burglary, three counts of theft of property and three counts of vandalism in connection to vehicle burglaries that occurred at the boat ramp.

The incidents in which Holloway is accused occurred over the past few weeks, according to CCSO, and detectives have worked steadily to bring closure to this investigation.

In the sheriff’s office post on the charges, Sheriff Bob Brooks thanked the citizens of Claiborne County for the helpful tips that were called in that assisted with the investigation.

