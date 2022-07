MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Union County Sheriff’s office is looking for Skyler Linville, who is believed to be a runaway according to a Facebook post.

According to the sheriff’s office, Skyler was last seen at her house in Maynardville and was wearing a red or black hoodie.



(Union County Sheriff’s Office)

If anyone has any information about where Skyler is, they should contact the Union County Sheriff’s Office or Detective Eddie Eddie Simpson at 865-992-4062.