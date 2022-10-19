KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Matthew Heath, a U.S. Marine veteran who was freed from a Venezuelan prison after a more than two-yearlong detainment, was welcomed back to Union County on Tuesday with a parade.

Heath was arrested in Venezuela back in September 2020 on allegations of espionage and terrorism. The U.S. State Department disputed the charges and classified him as wrongfully detained until he was freed in a prisoner exchange in early October.

Heath’s aunt told WATE that the mayor of Union County wanted to do something special to celebrate his return so a police escort was set up and students at Maynardville Elementary School took a break from classwork to line the street.

A video shared with WATE showed the moment Heath was reunited with his family at a hospital in San Antonio, Texas after undergoing a full medical evaluation.