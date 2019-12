MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman was found dead late Tuesday in after a tree fell on her camper in Andersonville.

The Paulette Volunteer Fire Department said they responded to the scene around 10 p.m. to the 200 block of Jerry Hollow Road. The identiy of the woman has not been released at this time.

A small dog was found alive inside the camper and is now being kept at the Union County Humane Society.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.