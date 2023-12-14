KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Chabad of Knoxville concluded its annual Chanukah celebration with their “United through Light” concert event at World’s Fair Park on Thursday.

The event featured American-Israeli rap artist Nissim Black as the headliner and featured food and fun for kids and adults alike.

“This is together really,” Black said prior to taking the stage. “A winter sociology that we all can be celebrating together.”

Togetherness and equality is exactly what Rabbi Yossi Wilhelm and his wife were looking for when they brought in Black to perform.

“We grabbed it and decided to open up this festival to the entire Knoxville community to come and share in this amazing concert,” Wilhelm said. “As well as just coming together and especially during these tough times.”

Wilhelm, the co-director of the Chabad of Knoxville, praised Knoxville’s welcoming nature and is grateful to call East Tennessee home.

“Knoxville, I’m so thankful to God that this is where we landed,” Wilhelm said. “It’s such a receptive community. The amount of phone calls, emails and just encounters one-on-one that I’ve had with individuals is just unbelievable.”

Black echoed that sentiment, sharing in Wilhelm’s feelings about the region and the people who welcomed him to town with open arms.

“Just good people. Good, wholesome, sweet people,” Black said. “You can have a conversation with anybody, lovely and very welcome. I was joking with the rabbi, he said I may have to move down to Tennessee you know? But it’s very, very nice here.”

Wilhelm is hopeful that this event can mark the beginning of a long and lengthy tradition of bringing people together regardless of their faith or religion.

“This is something that we can all take in our personal lives as well as our communal lives,” Wilhelm said. “And just adding a little bit of light in our lives or in someone else’s life, it dispels so much darkness. Let’s do it.”