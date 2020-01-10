United to fly new jet between Knoxville, Chicago beginning in February

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — United Airlines is hoping to make flights between Knoxville and Chicago a little easier on its passengers.

The airline announced Friday it will introduce a new jet, Bombardier CRJ-550, along the route from McGhee-Tyson to Chicago O’Hare beginning Feb. 13.

The two-cabin, 50-seat aircraft offers first-class seating and amenities including in-flight Wi-Fi, more onboard cargo room, a self-serve refreshment center and more legroom than any comparable U.S. aircraft of its size.

“United continues to strengthen its commitment to its customers, looking at every aspect of its business to ensure that the carrier keeps customers’ best interests at the heart of its service,” the company said in a news release.

The plane is already servicing other regional flights to Chicago from Cincinnati; Greensboro, North Carolina; Oklahoma City; Greenville, South Carolina; and Richmond, Virginia.