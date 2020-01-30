Live Now
Senators continue questioning defense, prosecution in Trump’s impeachment trial
Closings
There are currently 31 active closings. Click for more details.

United Way of Greater Knoxville surpasses its $9.5 million 2019 fundraising goal

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
United Way of Greater Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The United Way of Greater Knoxville announced Thursday at its Victory Luncheon that it has surpassed its 2019 fundraising goal.

The nonprofit helps more than 100 partner programs in East Tennessee, like Second Harvest Food Bank, Wesley House, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital Rehabilitation Center, Girl Scouts, and Boy Scouts, and blew by its $9.5 million goal. United Way of Greater Knoxville raised more than $9.75 million.

“People in our community have needs and it doesn’t make them bad people,” United Way President and CEO Matt Ryerson said. “They’re struggling for any number of circumstances, many times out of their own control, and when we collectively come together as a community to help those people we can really move the needle on what it means to them.”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter