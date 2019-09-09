University of Tennessee ranks 44th in U.S. News college rankings

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee ranks 44th among all public universities and 104th nationally, according to the 2020 U.S. News and World Report undergraduate rankings.

The rankings were released Monday.

The Haslam College of Business ranks 31st and the Tickle College of Engineering ranks 37th among all public universities.

The UT-Knoxville improved in key areas measured by U.S. News — including six-year graduation rate and peer assessment, UT said in a news release.

“It is always nice to be recognized as a top university, but what excites us more than the ranking is the improvement we are seeing in our graduation rates,” Provost David Manderscheid said. “This increase shows that the resources we have been investing in our student success efforts are paying off.”

LATEST STORIES: