University of Tenn. COVID-19 cases seem to continue to fall

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It looks like COVID-19 cases on the University of Tennessee’s campus continue to fall.

UT reports 49 active cases (46 are students – 3 are employees) and more than 300 are in self-isolation.

Friday morning, UTK Chancellor Donde Plowman unveiled two new sections of the school’s online COVID-19 dashboard.

Results from the pooled saliva tests in residence halls The chart shows the participation rate, total number of samples, pool size and positive diagnostic tests. Plowman says the pooled testing will continue next semester as well.

Second addition is a detailed look at the student health center testing results

LATEST STORIES