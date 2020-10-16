University of Tenn. COVID-19 cases seem to continue to fall

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It looks like COVID-19 cases on the University of Tennessee’s campus continue to fall.
UT reports 49 active cases (46 are students – 3 are employees) and more than 300 are in self-isolation.
Friday morning, UTK Chancellor Donde Plowman unveiled two new sections of the school’s online COVID-19 dashboard.
- Results from the pooled saliva tests in residence halls
- The chart shows the participation rate, total number of samples, pool size and positive diagnostic tests.
- Plowman says the pooled testing will continue next semester as well.
- Second addition is a detailed look at the student health center testing results
LATEST STORIES
- Gatlinburg Chili Cookoff will be returning this year
- Fall into outdoor fun at the Big Rock Dude Ranch
- Hundreds of volunteers participating in coronavirus vaccine trial in Kingsport, Bristol
- Strap on a new pair of boots from the Boot Factory Outlet
- Senate Republicans expected to bring new COVID-19 relief bill to Senate floor next week