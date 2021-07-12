University of Tenn. Police hosts donation event in honor of Sept. 11

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Local first responders are working together to recruit more blood donors to help save lives this summer. It’s all a part of the Remembering the Badges campaign.

Multiple East Tennessee first responding agencies have held drives already, including Rural Metro Fire and Tennessee Highway Patrol — now, it’s the University of Tennessee Police Department’s turn.

The goal is to collect the number of pints equal to the number of lives lost on September 11, 2001. The event is to honor the lives lost with the 20th anniversary of that tragic day right around the corner.

Sean Patterson, Assistant Chief of Police says, “I responded to the recovery efforts in New York City so, it’s near and dear to my heart. So, to be able to contribute and do something special to commemorate that said memorial is pretty important.”

He adds, “Our profession is uniquely bonded by the shared experiences we all go to. We’re all in this job together, but we’re each very proud of our agencies and what they stand for, what they represent and for us that’s the volunteer spirit and stepping up and lending a hand when others need it.”

Tuesday’s blood drive will be open for university personnel only, the Remembering the Badges donation event runs through September 11.