University of Tenn. to host Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After a brief pause in the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine due to reports of blood clots in a small number of recipients, the University of Tennessee is set to host a clinic for the one-dose vaccine April 29.
“According to the FDA and CDC, women younger than 50 years old should be aware of the rare risk of blood clots with low platelets after receiving this vaccine. Other COVID-19 vaccines are available where this risk has not been seen. If you have questions about this risk, please speak with a health care provider before receiving the vaccine.”University of Tennessee
Clinic details
- One appointment required
- To schedule an appointment, go to signupgenius.com/go/apr29sujj.
- Thursday, April 29, from 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. in the Pilot Company Ballroom on the second floor of the Student Union, 1502 Cumberland Avenue.
- Parking for the event is free at the Volunteer Hall Parking Garage, 1525 White Avenue. Signage will direct attendees to the Student Union, and shuttles will be available regularly to transport individuals with mobility issues.