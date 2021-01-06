University of Tennessee announces systemwide plans for spring semester

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — University of Tennessee Knoxville will continue with in-person, online and hybrid classes on Jan. 20 to begin the 2021 spring semester.

UT made the announcement Wednesday along with plans for other campuses in the system.

“We continue to diligently monitor the situation across the state to make adjustments in the best interest of our students, faculty and staff,” UT President Randy Boyd said.  

Each campus will be sending out specific communications to their faculty, students and staff.

UT Knoxville
Dorm move-in will begin on Jan. 16. In-person, online and hybrid classes will begin Jan. 20. The campus will conduct weekly sentinel testing, and begin the semester with restrictions to maintain social distancing in and out of the classroom for the safety of the campus community. 

University of Tennessee Knoxville COVID-19 information and support

UT Chattanooga
Dorm move-in will begin Jan. 14 at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. Classes will begin on Jan. 19. However, the campus will delay the start of most in-person classes until Feb. 1.

University of Tennessee Chattanooga COVID-19 dashboard

UT Martin
Residence-hall move-in will begin Friday, Jan. 8, at the University of Tennessee at Martin. Classes will begin in virtual format Jan. 14-21; the university will continue to monitor conditions. 

University of Tennessee Martin COVID-19 information

UT Health Science Center
The University of Tennessee Health Science Center will continue to operate with clinical and in-person lab classes in-person. Lectures will remain virtual. 

University of Tennessee Health Science Center COVID-19 campus updates

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Biden slams Trump for 'knowingly' lying on COVID

McEnany: Trump 'never lied' to the public on COVID

Trump bemoans virus restrictions in North Carolina

University of Tennessee relocating Massey Hall residents to make room for COVID-19 self-isolation cases

Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 100 new cases, 157 new inactive cases

Knox County Health Dept. says plan in place for vaccine distribution

UT Chancellor: Some dodging COVID-19 precautions

Two Tennessee women participating in a COVID-19 vaccine study

Tennessee teachers asking for more safety measures

State launching COVID-19 schools dashboard

Knox County Health Dept.: Numbers reflect new timeframe for inactive cases

Clinton High School cancels next 2 weeks of games due to virus

UT chancellor: Fraternities trying to avoid COVID-19 precautions

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter