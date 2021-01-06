University of Tennessee announces systemwide plans for spring semester

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — University of Tennessee Knoxville will continue with in-person, online and hybrid classes on Jan. 20 to begin the 2021 spring semester.

UT made the announcement Wednesday along with plans for other campuses in the system.

“We continue to diligently monitor the situation across the state to make adjustments in the best interest of our students, faculty and staff,” UT President Randy Boyd said.

Each campus will be sending out specific communications to their faculty, students and staff.



UT Knoxville

Dorm move-in will begin on Jan. 16. In-person, online and hybrid classes will begin Jan. 20. The campus will conduct weekly sentinel testing, and begin the semester with restrictions to maintain social distancing in and out of the classroom for the safety of the campus community.

University of Tennessee Knoxville COVID-19 information and support

UT Chattanooga

Dorm move-in will begin Jan. 14 at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. Classes will begin on Jan. 19. However, the campus will delay the start of most in-person classes until Feb. 1.

University of Tennessee Chattanooga COVID-19 dashboard



UT Martin

Residence-hall move-in will begin Friday, Jan. 8, at the University of Tennessee at Martin. Classes will begin in virtual format Jan. 14-21; the university will continue to monitor conditions.

University of Tennessee Martin COVID-19 information



UT Health Science Center

The University of Tennessee Health Science Center will continue to operate with clinical and in-person lab classes in-person. Lectures will remain virtual.

University of Tennessee Health Science Center COVID-19 campus updates