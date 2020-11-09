University of Tennessee identifies COVID-19 cluster at off-campus gathering on Halloween

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee-Knoxville has identified a COVID-19 cluster connected to an off-campus gathering on Halloween.
The cluster is linked to an off-campus gathering in the 1700 block of Lake Avenue. It is the only COVID-19 cluster reported by the university during the last 14 days.
The university defines a cluster as at least five positive cases or at least 20 close contacts as a result of one event or in one concentrated location.
UT is reporting 73 active cases, 352 in isolation, and more than 1,800 recoveries campus wide as of Nov. 8.
It’s the first COVID-19 cluster identified at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville since Oct. 10 when a cluster was linked to the Army ROTC program’s field training exercise planning meetings at Hoskins Library.
Several clusters were linked to the sorority village in early September in addition to another at White Hall dormitory.
