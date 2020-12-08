University of Tennessee offers official face mask for donation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — We all need masks right now as the coronavirus pandemic continues not only in our state but the entire country. Vols fans now have a way to get official University of Tennessee masks, while helping out the school at the same time.

A donation of $30 or more to UT means you will get a two-pack of the official masks.

One is gray and features the power-T

The other has Smokey on it

Make your donation by Friday, December 18 for the the best chance of the masks being delivered in time for the holidays.

If you want to give back and get your masks head to giving.utk.edu/masks.