University of Tennessee plans return to in-person classes this fall as pandemic conditions improve

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A return to normalcy is what the University of Tennessee is looking for during the fall 2021 semester.

The university said Wednesday that fall 2021 students who attend on campus can expect to have a “traditional college experience” as UT campuses across the state expand their in-person course offerings.

Plans for more in-person classes coincide with increased COVID-19 vaccine availability and improving pandemic conditions in Tennessee.

“Our faculty and staff have done an amazing job to make sure our students are successful,” UT System President Randy Boyd said. “The past year has been difficult for many students as they adjusted to online classes, social distancing practices and other safety measures. We want to do all we can to ensure our students are able to have a more traditional college experience this fall.”

Operational details for each campus will be announced at a later date.



UT says it will continue to follow recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Tennessee Department of Health for maintaining maximum safety.



The UT System has a comprehensive resource guide that provides information and resources surrounding COVID-19. You can find it online at tennessee.edu/coronavirus/.

