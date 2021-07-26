University of Tennessee Police holding self-defense program for women

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee Police Department will hold a Rape Aggression Defense System (RAD) program to teach women self-defense.
UTPD said the program will teach easy-to-learn, effective, and realistic self-defense tactics and techniques.
The program will be held at 1101 Cumberland Avenue and so far there are three dates available:
- Tuesday, August 3 — 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Wednesday, August 4 — 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Thursday, August 5 — 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.
The program is intended for current students, faculty and staff, and the general public. The contact for RAD is Mike Williams with UTPD, his email is mwill227@utk.edu, and his phone number is 865-974-3114.