KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A fraternity chapter on the University of Tennessee, Knoxville campus has been issued a lengthy suspension due to multiple violations and previous disciplinary sanctions.

The Tennessee Alpha chapter of Sigma Phi Epsilon has been suspended for four years, until the spring of 2027 semester, because of repeated violations of the Student Code of Conduct and their disciplinary sanctions according to a release from the University of Tennessee.

The chapter house will be closed and all individuals living in the on-campus house must leave the premises by April 3.

According to the university’s community conduct history log, conduct standards violated in February include alcohol-related conduct, drugs and drug paraphernalia and violations of previous disciplinary sanctions.

Records show the chapter was disciplined twice in 2022 and Fall 2021. Sigma Phi Epsilon becomes the fifth fraternity chapter at the campus currently on suspension.

Last year, the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity was also suspended until Spring 2027 due to hazing and alcohol violations.

“The Tennessee Alpha Chapter of Sigma Phi Epsilon has been suspended through a collaborative decision made by the University of Tennessee and the Chapter’s national organization. Chapters who repeatedly violate community values and institutional expectations have no place in fraternity or sorority life at the University of Tennessee. We are hopeful for Sigma Phi Epsilon’s successful return to our fraternity & sorority community.” Dr. Frank Cuevas, Vice Chancellor for Student Life