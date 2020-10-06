University of Tennessee student transforms bus into home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A University of Tennessee architecture and landscape design student applied his education to a project by turning a school bus into a tiny house on wheels.

Caleb Brackney is studying for his master’s degree in UT’s College of Design. After learning the basics of architecture, he felt inspired to put his skills to the test.

“That kind of inspired me, I would love to be able to use my education background to build something like this,” Brackney said. “My dad drove down – of course it had all the seats in it, it was just yellow, had the stop sign, that was the start of ‘The Roamer.’ “

After tearing all the seats out of the school bus, there was plenty of room for a full-sized bed, a couch and a small kitchen area.

Brackney also made sure there was also room left for his musical instruments.

