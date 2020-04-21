University of Tennessee to hold meeting on virus response on Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The University of Tennessee’s Board of Trustees is planning a special meeting on Friday to discuss the system’s response to COVID-19.
The meeting will take place online with all board members participating electronically or by telephone, according to a news release from the university. The public will be able to watch the meeting live online through a webcast. It will also be archived for later viewing. A link to the meeting will be posted at tennessee.edu.
All UT campuses are currently closed with online classes planned to continue through the summer.
The University of Tennessee system includes the flagship campus in Knoxville, campuses in Chattanooga and Martin, the Health Science Center in Memphis, the Space Institute in Tullahoma, and the statewide Institute of Agriculture and Institute for Public Service.
