KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Wednesday is set for the University of Tennessee‘s day of giving, Big Orange Give, a day where Vols fans can give back to UT.

The goal is for the university to garner 8,000 donations in 24 hours. The money will go to help UT Knoxville students, faculty, staff and the campus community.

You can also choose which area of the campus your money goes. If you’d like to donate, you can do so here.