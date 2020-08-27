Unversity of Tennessee places 5 fraternities, 1 sorority on interim suspension over large gatherings

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee-Knoxville has placed six Greek life organizations on interim suspensions after reports that they held or organized large gatherings.

In an email to students, the university announced Wednesday that six student organizations had been suspended indefinitely.

The Office of the Chancellor on Thursday confirmed that Alpha Tau Omega, Sigma Alpha Epsilon, Delta Tau Delta, Pi Kappa Alpha, Kappa Alpha and Chi Omega have been placed on interim suspension, “based on reports that they held or organized gatherings in a manner that endangered the health, safety, or welfare of others.”

“These organizations did not comply with the Student Code of Conduct and the university’s COVID-19 health and safety directives for events on and off campus,” a release from Chancellor Donde Plowman and Vice Chancellor for Student Life Frank Cuevas.

The organizations will not be permitted to host social events, virtually or in-person, while the violations are investigated. They are not permitted to host any group meetings in person even if those events are not social in nature, a release said.

Information on the Student Conduct process is available online. COVID-19 compliance information is here: https://studentconduct.utk.edu/covid-compliance/.