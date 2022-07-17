CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — The Anderson County Fair is coming to Clinton, Tenn., from July 18-23 with rides, games, giveaways, live groups and artists.

Anderson County Fair posted about the events on social media as they prepare for the countdown of the first day.

The Anderson County Fair is planning to have antiques, art, crops, flowers, home-centered activities, honey, livestock, photography and woodworking exhibits.

Anderson County Fair will also have live entertainment with artists and bands like the Sleepy-Eyed John Band, Gypsy Moon Band, The Smoky Nights Band, Jay Eric Band and the Chillbillies.

There are additional events like Poultry and Rabbit shows, Tractor Parade of Power, Holley Gamble Kid’s Fun Night, Little Ponderosa Petting Zoo and Midway carnival games. Midway carnival games will be available for people to win different prizes.

Pay-one-price armbands are available during the fair.

The fair also announced more cash giveaways sponsored by different companies.

For more information and the full schedule, visit andersoncountyfairtn.com/schedule-of-events.