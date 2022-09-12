KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With fall closing in, fun autumn activities are a must! Here are some options of events to attend and places to go to have fun with the family this fall.

Special Events this fall

Sevier Days 2022 – This event is free. In honor of John Sevier Day, this open house will give you a chance to see what Marble Springs looked like during the years that Gov. John Sevier lived there. There will also be costumed interpreters throughout the property. Sept. 24 10 a.m.-4 p.m 1220 West Governor John Sevier Highway, Knoxville, Tenn.

– This event is free. In honor of John Sevier Day, this open house will give you a chance to see what Marble Springs looked like during the years that Gov. John Sevier lived there. There will also be costumed interpreters throughout the property. Oktoberfest in Farragut – Oktoberfest promises plenty of live music, authentic German beer and food, and the event will also have a stein-holding contest and a best-dressed contest. Tickets are $10 for those over the age of 10, but a portion of all proceeds will go to Alzheimer’s Tennessee. Sept. 30-Oct. 2 12744 Kingston Pike Suite 104, Knoxville, Tenn.

Oktoberfest promises plenty of live music, authentic German beer and food, and the event will also have a stein-holding contest and a best-dressed contest. Tickets are $10 for those over the age of 10, but a portion of all proceeds will go to Alzheimer’s Tennessee. 2022 Boo at the Zoo Weekend nights in October Zoo Knoxville

2022 Howl-O-Week Pooch Parade and Pet Expo – The Parade is free for attendees but there are fees for parade participants. The costume parade will kick off at 2:30 p.m., with ribbons and prizes awarded for the top three entries in the Do(g) It Yourself, Bad to the Bone, Funny Bone, and Pup Culture categories, and one lucky entry will win the title of One-A-Fido Best in Show. There will also be a pet food drive to benefit the Companion Animal Initiative of Tennessee. More information can be found here. Oct. 23 1-5 p.m. 2518 Jacob Drive, Knoxville, Tenn.

Freaky Friday Fright Night – This event is free, with trick or treats on the walking trail, as well as games and crafts. Donations will be taken to the local Ronald McDonald House. Oct. 28 5-7 p.m. Mayor Bob Leonard Park, 301 Watt Road, Knoxville, Tenn.

– This event is free, with trick or treats on the walking trail, as well as games and crafts. Donations will be taken to the local Ronald McDonald House. 2022 Farragut Harvest Fest – The harvest fest is free, and is sure to have live entertainment, food trucks, adult beverages, a trick or treat aspect, and a Halloween costume contest. Oct. 30 2-6 p.m. 11435 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tenn.

Museum of Appalachia’s Fall Heritage Days – The event is paid for non-members and includes a wide variety of demonstrations and activities. Tickets are available online. Nov. 3-4 9 a.m.-3 p.m. 2819 Anderson Highway, Clinton, Tenn.



Maple Lane Farms – 1126 Maple Lane in Greenback

Maple Lane Farms had its first Mega Corn Maze in 1999 and claims to be the oldest in the Southeast. The 24th Annual Corn Maze honors the 40th Anniversary of the 1982 Worlds fair. The maze will be open on weekends from Sept. 30-Oct. 31, with a haunted maze running at dusk from Oct. 21-31.

Tickets for the regular maze are $12 for adults, $10 for children ages five to 11, and children ages four and under are free. There is also a kiddie maze that is better for children ages four and under, which is $4 a child and free for adults. The haunted corn maze is $18 per person.

The farms also have hay rides for $5 a person ages five and up, as well as hay rides and pumpkin picking for groups. Weekday reservations are available for groups of 15 or more. For more information, visit Maple Lane Farms’ website or call 865-856-3511.

(Maple Lane Maze 2022)

Echo Valley Corn Maze – 915 Bethel Church Road in Jefferson City

With over 15 acres of farm-themed mazes and a wide variety of fun activities, this farm is worth the drive. This year, they have 3 large mazes, a kid maze, hay rides, a zip line, pumpkin picking and cannons, a petting zoo, and more. Opening day is Friday, Sept. 16. The farm is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, but they open in the afternoon and evenings the rest of the week.

Group reservations and party hut rentals are available, but pricing varies based on activities. To find the full schedule and pricing, visit the Echo Valley Corn Maze website or call 865-591-7343.

Ballinger Farm Crazy Maze- 2738 Renfro Road in Jefferson City

Ballinger Farms will be opening on Sept. 23. With traditional fall farm fun, the whole family will enjoy fun in the corn mazes, hay rides, pumpkin patches, slides, duck races and milking the cow. Tickets are $14 per person, cash or check only, but that price includes all activities. Children two and under are free with a paid adult. For more information, visit their Facebook page or call 865-475-75513.

Oakes Farm – 8240 Corryton Road in Corryton

Opening day at Oakes is Sept. 24 and a wide variety of fun activities is promised. Visitors can take a ride down to the pumpkin patch, visit the critter corral animal exhibit, and enjoy the sunflower and zinnia fields before heading over to the corn maze or taking part in other great activities. A full list of activities is available on the Oakes Farm website, as well as the option to purchase timed tickets ahead of time. Attendance is limited, so buying tickets ahead of time is the best way to guarantee entry. Prices vary for weekdays and weekends.

Mayfield Farm Park – 257 Highway 307 in Athens

Open Sept. 24-Oct. 30, the fall festival has three corn mazes, a pumpkin patch, hay rides, hillbilly pig races, slides and a corn box. We can’t imagine a more beautiful thing. For a full list of all the fun, visit the Mayfield Farm Park website.

Buying tickets online is a great way to save. Tuesday-Friday ticket prices are $16.95 (plus tax and a convenience fee) online, while they are $19.95 (plus tax) at the gate. Saturday and Sunday are similar, with weekend tickets costing $19.95 (plus tax and convenience fee) online and $22.95 (plus tax) at the fate. Season passes are also available online for $45.95 (plus tax and convenience fee) per person or $139.95 (plus tax and convenience fee) for families of four.

Narramore Farms Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze -199 Laurel Bluff Road in Kingston

Saturdays and Sundays in October, Narramore is offering all sorts of fun in the pumpkin patch, wagon rides, corn maze, goats, and over 20 farm activities. The farm is open Saturdays from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sundays from 1-7 p.m. Admission for everyone three years and older is $12, and children under two years old are free. Tickets are available online, and more information can be found on the farm’s Facebook.

Kyker Farms Corn Maze – 938 Alder Branch Road in Sevierville

This farm has a wide variety of fun, including 5 corn mazes (which are said to be ‘kornfusing’) hayrides, a pumpkin patch, corn hole, a corn tub, Kyker’s Korn Hopper (bouncing pillow), a corn cob Swing, a petting zoo and much more. Admission for ages 6 and up is $19.50, ages three to five are $9, and two and under are free. Admission also includes the hay ride and a pumpkin from the Kyker patch according to their website. Kyker will be open Thursday-Friday from Sept. 24-Oct. 30. For more information, visit the Kyker Farm Corn Maze website or Facebook.

Deep Well Farm – 9567 US-11e in Lenoir City

The fall season at Deep Well Farms kicks off on Sept. 24-Oct. 30. With a corn maze, old-fashioned hay ride, and a pumpkin patch. This farm offers a laid-back, simpler time on the farm. Thursday-Friday, they will be open from 1-6 p.m., on Saturdays from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., and on Sundays from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. with admission for ages 3 and up at $14 (cash only). For more information, visit the Deep Well Farm Facebook or call 865-803-4425.