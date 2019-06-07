UPDATE: Douglas Lake drowning victim’s body found

UPDATE: The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said the body of Daryl Lee Smart, 50, of Asheville, N.C., resurfaced at 7:20 a.m., Saturday, as rescue crews were launching their boats to continue the search. He went missing while swimming from a pontoon boat on Douglas Lake.

WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WATE) – Crews were working to recover a drowning victim Friday afternoon and evening in Douglas Lake. Worsening weather conditions called for a search suspension late Friday night.

The Jefferson County sheriff says the drowning happened around 12:30 p.m. near the Nina access area.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says an approximately 50-year-old man from Asheville, North Carolina was swimming with someone else off their pontoon boat. A breeze drifted the boat away from them.

The man started to struggle and was not wearing a life jacket. The woman with him tried to help, but he went under and did not resurface.

Crews are trying to recover the victim’s body. No other information, including the victim’s identity, has been released.

As of late Friday night, the man’s body had not been recovered and worsening weather conditions hindered the search efforts. First responder officials said they had to suspend the search and resume Saturday morning.

