UPDATE: Knox County Sheriff identifies two victims in Saturday domestic dispute, double homicide

UPDATE (11:30 a.m. March 23) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Department released the identities of the two homicide victims from Saturday’s shooting.

The victims have been identified as Boyd and Doris Beets of Knoxville.

ORIGINAL STORY

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One man is in custody after he attempted to hit his fiance with his truck, instead crashed into a residence and then shot the two occupants in the home.

The two occupants that were shot died of their injuries.

KCSO reports that on Saturday around 10:36 p.m., deputies responded to reports that a vehicle crashed into a house, followed by several gunshots.

When deputies arrived, they encountered the suspect, Ronnie Edward Johnson of Alcoa, in the roadway near the residence that was struck by a black 2020 Dodge Ram pick-up truck.

After investigating, Johnson was identified as the driver of the vehicle; and that this was the result of a domestic issue with his fiance.

Johnson and his fiance were driving and ended up on Live Oak Circle during an argument; a physical altercation occurred and the woman was able to escape on foot from him.

She then knocked on a nearby residence’s door when Johnson attempted to run her over as she was on the porch of the residence, crashing his truck into the residence.

He then exited the truck and shot two occupants that were inside the residence.

“Please keep the family of the homicide victims in your prayers, this was truly a random event that resulted in tragic loss of life. The names of the victims are not yet being released pending notification of next of kin.” KCSO

Johnson left and attempted to search for his fiance as she ran from him.

He was then brought into custody and is booked at the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility.

Johnson is charged with: