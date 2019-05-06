Update on the April chemical leak at Y-12 National Security Complex

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: WATE)

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) - Officials at the Y-12 National Security Complex say they are still evaluating things after a chemical leak on April 4.

According to Y-12 spokeswoman Kathryn King, the leak was "appropriately captured inside the equipment enclosure, and no release of anhydrous hydrogen fluoride occurred."

An evacuation for that part of the building, with evacuees being moved to another building on the complex.

Initial reports of the leak said the incident occurred at 7:52 a.m. on April 4, during normal operations, sensors alerted for a potential chemical leak within a processing enclosure. Y-12 officials saying that enclosure is roughly the size of a walk-in closet in a large room.

"Following the purge of the enclosure, the system is also purged in phases to allow personnel to access the internal valves safely," King told WATE 6 On Your Side on May 6. " Y-12 personnel are continuing to evaluate the extent of repairs needed."

King also adding the system is continuing to be maintained "in a safe configuration," and there are currenlty no concerns of exposure to Y-12 workers, the community or the environment.