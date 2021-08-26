Update your closet on National Secondhand Wardrobe Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – National Secondhand Wardrobe Day encourages deals and savings each year across the United States on August 25. Find steals in secondhand and consignment stores all day long on gently worn clothing for all ages.

Did you know, secondhand shopping offers numerous benefits. Beginning with the savings, for a fraction of the price of retail, thrifty shoppers fill their wardrobe while pocketing the savings. Additionally, they conveniently shop for the whole family in one or two stores. Many secondhand stops cater to particular age groups making it easier to find the styles shoppers seek. Instead of ending up in a landfill, the lightly used clothing gets another go around.

Our friends from Goodwill Industries – Knoxville joined us to show us some fabulous finds at a fraction of the coast.