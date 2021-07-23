Urban Wilderness Gateway provides welcoming entrance to park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Urban Wilderness Gateway is open. Knoxville and Knox County leaders along with the Appalachian Mountain Bike Club cut the ribbon on the new area on Friday.

City Mayor Indya Kincannon says people are now able to drive to the end of James White Parkway, find a place to park, and have a grand entrance to the Urban Wilderness complete with access to a greenway that connects Dogwood Elementary to South-Doyle Middle and Baker Creek.

“Green space is essential for good health,” Kincannon said. “It is essential for tracking and retaining people who want to spend their lives here, who already live here, who want to attract more talented people here to grow our economy. So this is a huge boom to our health and our economy.”

There is still more work to be done. Crews will build a playground at Baker Creek Preserve along with restrooms and a picnic area.

