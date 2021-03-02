US Marshals arrest Crip gang member wanted for Los Angeles murder in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – U.S. Marshals on Monday were able to apprehend a Crip gang member wanted for murder in Los Angeles from an apartment off Walker Springs Road.

Matthew Bright, 19, has been wanted since Jan. 10 in connection to a shooting in LA. Members of the Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force were able to take Bright into custody around noon. Officers also seized six firearms, narcotics, and $4,000 in currency from the residence.

Bright will remain at the Knox County Detention Facility pending extradition to California.

Isaac Bryant, 19, was also at the apartment and taken into custody on Knox County and Blount County charges.