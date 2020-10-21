US Marshals arrest Knoxville man charged with attempted murder in Cleveland, Tenn.

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man is facing a handful of charges including attempted second-degree murder in relation to a shooting on Oct. 17.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday arrested Courtney Ward, 39, in Cleveland.

Ward is facing charges of in relation to the a shooting in the 3600 block of Sevierville Pike. According to an investigation by Knoxville Police officers, Ward shot a 20-year-old male in the back of his left arm following a domestic dispute.

Ward then fled the scene in his estranged wife’s vehicle. That vehicle has since been recovered.

Ward faces charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and vehicle theft. He has been booked into the Bradley County Jail and is awaiting extradition back to Knoxville.

