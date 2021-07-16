US safety regulators sue Amazon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is suing Amazon in order to force the company to recall products they say could be hazardous.

Some of the products include allegedly flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that regulators say don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission filed the complaint July 14, saying that the online giant stopped selling only some of the products.

Amazon responded with a statement saying it was “unclear” why the safety commission filed a complaint when the company already removed the “vast majority” of the hazardous products, notified customers, gave refunds and asked shoppers to get rid of the products themselves.

Still, the safety commission says Amazon’s actions were “insufficient.” It wants the company to do more, including issue recalls with the commission and destroy any of the goods sent back by customers.